Ugly Betty Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead After Apparent Suicide
Silvio Horta, the creator of the popular series Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room in an apparent suicide on Tuesday. Actress America Ferrera posted a tribute on Instagram.
Silvio Horta, the creator of the popular series Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room in an apparent suicide on Tuesday. Actress America Ferrera posted a tribute on Instagram.
Silvio Horta, the creator of the popular series Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room in an apparent suicide. He was 45. He was found dead in the motel on Tuesday.
Sources say that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reports variety.com. A representative for Horta confirmed his death but declined to comment on the nature of it.
The American version of Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the hit Colombian telenovela Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama.
Ferrera posted on Instagram about his death, saying "His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light."
View this post on Instagram
I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.
The show centered on Betty Suarez, a young, smart Mexican American woman from Queens who lands a job in an upscale fashion magazine in Manhattan. The show won two Golden Globes, one for best comedy series and one for Ferrera.
The original series was created in 1999 by Fernando Gaitan and ran until 2001. Horta's most recent credit was for writing the 2015 TV movie The Curse of the Fuentes Women.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- James Cameron Releases Official Avatar 2 Concept Art Of Pandora
- Malaysia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal Eases into Round 2, Srikanth and Praneeth Face 1st Round Exit
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.65 Lakh in India