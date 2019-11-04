Ujda Chaman Makers Have Withdrawn Their Case, Says Bala Producer
Bala producer Dinesh Vijan said that charges against them by Ujda Chaman makers have been dropped now. He also responded over Dr Zeus' allegations of copying his song Don't be Shy.
Bala producer Dinesh Vijan said that charges against them by Ujda Chaman makers have been dropped now. He also responded over Dr Zeus' allegations of copying his song Don't be Shy.
Two upcoming movies Ujda Chaman and Bala had locked horns when makers of the latter were accused of plagiarism. A song in the movie, Don't Be Shy, became controversial after British composer Dr Zeus accused the makers of copyright infringement. Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has responded to the issues in a recent interview.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, since the movie was three weeks away from release, he chose to remain quiet so that he could focus on his movie. "It will be out this Friday and then you will know that Bala is a completely original concept. We are credible filmmakers. Forget a subject, I've never even signed a director working for another production house."
Dinesh gave a closer on the whole mess and said, "The Ujda Chaman makers have withdrawn their case."
When asked about the update on the Dr Zeus allegations, Dinesh maintained that the makers have the official rights. "As far as the song goes, we have officially taken the rights from Kamran Entertainment, the copyright owner of the original song," he said.
He also responded to the reason for pre-poning the release date of the movie to November 7 from November 15, which was going to be just one day before Ujda Chaman (earlier slated for a November 8 release). On this, he clarified, "After Karan (Johar) called to say that his Bhoot was moving, we thought of coming with Bala on November 8. My studio partners felt that with November 11 being Guru Nanak's birthday and a holiday, it'd give us an extended weekend and a two-week run at the box-office."
Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead, in a story about a premature balding.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An App of Nightmares Shows Just By Breathing in Delhi, You Smoke 148 Cigarettes Weekly
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data