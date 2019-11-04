Ujda Chaman Makers Have Withdrawn Their Case, Says Bala Producer

Two upcoming movies Ujda Chaman and Bala had locked horns when makers of the latter were accused of plagiarism. A song in the movie, Don't Be Shy, became controversial after British composer Dr Zeus accused the makers of copyright infringement. Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has responded to the issues in a recent interview.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, since the movie was three weeks away from release, he chose to remain quiet so that he could focus on his movie. "It will be out this Friday and then you will know that Bala is a completely original concept. We are credible filmmakers. Forget a subject, I've never even signed a director working for another production house."

Dinesh gave a closer on the whole mess and said, "The Ujda Chaman makers have withdrawn their case."

When asked about the update on the Dr Zeus allegations, Dinesh maintained that the makers have the official rights. "As far as the song goes, we have officially taken the rights from Kamran Entertainment, the copyright owner of the original song," he said.

He also responded to the reason for pre-poning the release date of the movie to November 7 from November 15, which was going to be just one day before Ujda Chaman (earlier slated for a November 8 release). On this, he clarified, "After Karan (Johar) called to say that his Bhoot was moving, we thought of coming with Bala on November 8. My studio partners felt that with November 11 being Guru Nanak's birthday and a holiday, it'd give us an extended weekend and a two-week run at the box-office."

Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead, in a story about a premature balding.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.