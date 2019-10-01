Ujda Chaman Trailer: Sunny Singh’s Film About Bald Man to Hit Screens 2 Weeks Before Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala

The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Bala created quite a stir last month, as the teaser, had Khurrana playing a bald man. Now, Sunny Singh, who was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has announced his next, Ujda Chaman, which deals with the same issue of premature balding.

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, to share the official trailer of the movie. The trailer shows Sunny as a 30-year-old bald man Chaman Kohli, who is teased by the name ‘Ujda Chaman’. The man also faces difficulty in getting married, as he is often rejected for his looks. The problem arises when a Pandit declares that the man will remain unmarried forever if he doesn’t get married before turning 31. While he tries to date many people, he eventually hits off a conversation with a girl, played by actress Maanvi Gagroo.

“Mujhe maalum hai ki Mein Zyada Handsome nahi hoon… Par Meri ek hee Khwaaish hai… Ki meri ek Beautiful Biwi ho. Kya mera Sapna Poora hoga? Jaaniye meri Kahaani: http://bit.ly/UjdaChaman #UjdaChaman8Nov @maanvigagroo @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat @PanoramaMovies @TSeries (sic)," he captioned the video.

You can watch the trailer here:

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman is set to hit the theaters on November 8, two weeks prior to the Ayushmann Khurrana’s film. Bala is scheduled to hit big screens on November 22. Coincidentally, both the movies feature the same topic of baldness.

Apart from Sunny Singh, Ujda Chaman also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja is pivotal roles.

