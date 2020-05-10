MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Residents Groove to Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming', Watch Video

Vijay

Vijay

Vijay's 'Master' track 'Vaathi Coming' got some UK citizens grooving and celebrating recently. Check out a video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Share this:

Seems like Vijay's fandom is just limited to India. The Tamil actor's track from upcoming film Master has got some UK citizens grooving as they recently took to the streets to move to the hit track while following social distancing guidelines issued in their country.

Master composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a video of UK citizens enjoying celebratory mood as they danced to Vaathi Coming. Well, if Thalapathy's peppy track plays, who can stop themselves from showing off a dance moves or two.

Anirudh shared the video on social media writing, "VaathiComing following #SocialDistancing (sic)."

Meanwhile, Vijay's highly anticipated movie Master stands delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Master may premiere on Amazon Prime Video amid the lockdown but such news remains just speculation till any official announcement is made by the makers.

Master also features Vijay Sethupathi opposite Vijay. Not many details related to the movie have surfaced but it is believed that Master will follow a friends-turned-foe storyline between the two lead actors.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading