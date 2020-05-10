UK Residents Groove to Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming', Watch Video

Seems like Vijay's fandom is just limited to India. The Tamil actor's track from upcoming film Master has got some UK citizens grooving as they recently took to the streets to move to the hit track while following social distancing guidelines issued in their country.

Master composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a video of UK citizens enjoying celebratory mood as they danced to Vaathi Coming. Well, if Thalapathy's peppy track plays, who can stop themselves from showing off a dance moves or two.

Anirudh shared the video on social media writing, "VaathiComing following #SocialDistancing (sic)."

Meanwhile, Vijay's highly anticipated movie Master stands delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Master may premiere on Amazon Prime Video amid the lockdown but such news remains just speculation till any official announcement is made by the makers.

Master also features Vijay Sethupathi opposite Vijay. Not many details related to the movie have surfaced but it is believed that Master will follow a friends-turned-foe storyline between the two lead actors.

Follow @News18Movies for more

