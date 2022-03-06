Ukraine-based Gehraiyaan Intimacy Dir's Parents Tried To Leave Kyiv, Bridge Connecting Her Village Bombed

Ukraine-based Gehraiyaan intimacy director Dar Gai has revealed that her parents and grandmother are in Ukraine amid the country’s fight against Russia in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Dar, who is a Ukrainian director based in India, revealed in a recent interview that her parents made attempts to leave Kyiv but failed. She added that her grandmother refused to leave the country and has stayed back to fight instead.

It has been over ten days since the Russia and Ukraine war broke out. While many citizens of Ukraine fled the country to find shelter in neighbouring countries, those who’ve stayed back have taken up arms and sought shelters. Speaking with the Times of India, Dar said, “My parents tried to leave Kyiv for several days, but they couldn’t because there was a lot of traffic as many people were trying to get to safer places. However, they later went to our village, which is around 45 minutes away from Kyiv. My grandmother, who is 78, refused to leave from there because she said, ‘Who will fight here? I want to fight. I don’t want to leave.'"

She added that her stepfather, her mother and brother travelled to the border ‘to send the women and kids across.’ They are returning to their village now to be with Dar’s grandmother. “However, the bridge that connects our village to other roads was bombed, so they cannot get to the village. They are stuck somewhere in the middle of Ukraine, trying to find out if there’s some safe way to go back to Kyiv," she added.

Dar, on the work front, made headlines last month for her association with Gehraiyaan. She was credited as the intimacy director of the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer. Gehraiyaan became one of the first Bollywood movies to have incorporated an intimacy director.

