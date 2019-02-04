English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Uma Bharti 'Filled With High Energy' After Watching Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'
Union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday watched Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika', along with the MLAs and leading cadres of Jhansi parliamentary constituency.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Loading...
Lucknow: Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti on Sunday watched Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, along with the MLAs and leading cadres of Jhansi parliamentary constituency. She says she is "filled with high energy".
The screening was organised by Rajiv Singh Parichha, MLA from the Babeena assembly area of Jhansi.
"We are filled with high energy. Thanks to Rajiv Singhji. Queen Laxmibai's glory! 'Manikarnika'," the BJP leader tweeted.
Released on January 25, Manikarnika... captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana, who has essayed the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, has been lauded by the audience for her performance.
The film also features actors Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande.
Co-directed by Kangana, Manikarnika got a decent opening at the box office, but looks like the strong positive word of mouth around the film has helped it generate great box-office results.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The screening was organised by Rajiv Singh Parichha, MLA from the Babeena assembly area of Jhansi.
"We are filled with high energy. Thanks to Rajiv Singhji. Queen Laxmibai's glory! 'Manikarnika'," the BJP leader tweeted.
हम सब लोग ऊर्जा से भरपूर हो वापस लौटे हैं। राजीव सिंह जी को धन्यवाद। रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जय! #Manikarnika— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 3, 2019
Released on January 25, Manikarnika... captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana, who has essayed the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, has been lauded by the audience for her performance.
The film also features actors Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande.
Co-directed by Kangana, Manikarnika got a decent opening at the box office, but looks like the strong positive word of mouth around the film has helped it generate great box-office results.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results