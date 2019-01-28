Umang 2019: Watch Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Energetic Video

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to share a fun boomerang with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the famous cops of his movieverse—Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and himself (he is scheduled to play Sooryavanshi in the next Shetty cop film).In the clip shot at Mumbai Police's annual cultural show Umang, the four can be seen kicking in the air. While Kumar is dressed in police uniform, Shetty is sporting formals, Singh is his flamboyant self and Devgn is wearing black. “Here’s Bajirao, Simmba and Sooryavanshi along with our creator, @itsrohitshetty signing off from the #Umang show tonight 🙌🏻,” Kumar captioned the boomerang.A yearly extravaganza, Umag was also attended by a slew of other Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurana, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.On the professional front, Kumar is looking at a power-packed 2019 with five films scheduled to release this year—Anurag Singh’s Kesari, Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, Raj Mehta’s Good News and Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Singh too has two releases this year—Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan's 83. Devgn, meanwhile, would star in four projects—Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De, Hasnsal Mehta’s Turram Khan and Om Raut’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.