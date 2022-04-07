Umar Riaz Asks His Fans to 'Not Spread Hatred' After Rashami Desai Accused Them of Harassing Her

Umar Riaz has come out in defence of his friend Rashami Desai, who was immensely trolled and allegedly harassed online after she implied that Umar was not single during one of her interviews. Umar has taken to Twitter to clarify that both he and Rashami are very good friends and his fans need to “relax".

“Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Please spread love and not hatred," Umar tweeted.

In another tweet, Umar wrote, “Its the holy month of fasting. What m gonna do is fast and pray and stay away from negativity. You’ll need to do the same."

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏#umararmy #Rashamians— Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

Its the holy month of fasting. What m gonna do is fast and pray and stay away from negativity. You’ll need to do the same.— Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

Umar Riaz was trending on Twitter after Rashami Desai spoke about his personal life during an interview. The actress, who shared a special connection with Umar inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, recently hinted in her interview that Umar might not be single which irked his fans.

Advertisement

In an interview, when Rashami was asked about her bond with Umar, she said, “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have, is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same."

This statement hasn’t gone down well with Umar’s fans and they began slamming the actress for it. Later, Rashami reached out to Mumbai police on Twitter and urged them to look into the matter as she alleged Umar’s fans were “harassing" her by “dragging" her family into it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.