Umar Riaz Clarifies Tweet Against Sidharth Shukla During Bigg Boss 13; Says Wanted Him Punished, Not Eliminated

Umar Riaz was evicted earlier this month after he got physical with Pratik Sahejpal during a task. Umar, who is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, pushed Pratik violently during the task which eventually led to his elimination from the show. Soon after his exit, fans of Sidharth Shukla dug out a tweet that Umar had posted in 2019. In it, he was against Sidharth when a similar situation happened took place featuring Asim in Bigg Boss 13.

During Bigg Boss 13, Umar had tweeted against Sidharth after he noticed that the latter had pushed Asim a few times on the show. He had said, “Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim! (sic)". Now, in an interview, he addressed the tweet and clarified that all he wanted was some kind of punishment to be given to Sidharth and not his elimination.

“I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself," he told Bombay Times. Umar also confessed it gets difficult to ‘control emotions’ inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Umar has received massive support from Bigg Boss 15 viewers. Soon after his exit, fans took to Twitter and began the trend ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz.’ As of January 8, the hashtag had over 1.75 million tweets. On Friday, Umar also made history by becoming the most tweeted Bigg Boss contestant with over 17.05 million tweets to his name. Sharing a screenshot of his 16 million trend on Twitter, Umar wrote, “I am short of words."

