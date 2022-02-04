Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia Groove To Ishq Tera Tadpave, Fans Call Them 'Best Trio'

Days after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra met Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. Recently, Karan drove to Umar’s place and seems like they had a lot of fun. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Umar took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he can be seen dancing his heart out along with Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia. In the video, the three BFFs can be seen grooving to Punjabi singer Sukhbir’s famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave. Sharing the video, Umar wrote, “India’s best 3 dancers" and dropped a laughing emoji. The video is fun to watch and one must not miss it.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

Karan Kundrra was quick to comment, “Aaaaahahahahha nobody can… only us!!!!" Even Rajiv Adatia wrote, “WE ARE THE BEST!!!!" Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin also took to the comment section of Umar’s post and mentioned that she cannot stop laughing. “Ok I just died. I can never see you three the same way again," the singer wrote.

The video has left Umar, Karan, and Rajiv’s fans in splits too. Showering their love, fans called them the ‘best trio’. While one of the fans questioned Tejasswi Prakash’s absence from the video, another social media user jokingly asked the three Bigg Boss 15 fame to audition for some dance reality show.

Earlier, Rajiv Adatia also shared a selfie with Karan Kundrra and wrote, “KUNDRAAAAAA!!!! Finally, we are having our chai out of the house! Love you brother!!! @kkundrra”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

For the unversed, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia shared a special bond during Bigg Boss 15 journey. The show concluded on January 30. While Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner, Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.