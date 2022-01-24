Umar Riaz Refused To Talk To Asim Riaz After Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: 'Was Concerned What Will I Do In Life'

Umar Riaz was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after he got involved in a physical altercation with Pratik Sahejpal during a task. The sudden elimination shocked fans. Several Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and showed their support to Umar, declaring him as the ‘public winner’. However, Umar has now confessed that he thought he was going to be trolled for his exit.

In a recent interview, Umar also confessed that he was so taken aback with his exit that he refused to talk to his brother Asim Riaz. Asim had appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and finished the show as the runner-up. Sidharth Shukla had won that season.

Speaking with India.com, Umar said, “I was so low. Team members told me that Asim wants to talk. I was like, ‘mereko abhi baat nahi karni (I do not want to talk to him)’. I felt like crying because (they called me) violent doctor, aggressive karke nikala tha (I was tagged as an aggressive, violent doctor). I thought I will be the centre of trolling all my life – violent ho, doctor ho, kis baat ke doctor ho, doctor toh logo ki jaan bachate hai you are being physical."

He added that he began thinking about what will happen to his life and profession due to the tag. “Yeh toh chalo bahar ho gaya, but apna profession tha jo usse bhi haath gaya kya mera! (I thought after eviction from Bigg Boss, will I have to leave my profession as a surgeon too?)" he said.

However, contrary to Umar’s thoughts, fans welcomed him with open arms. Umar was a trending subject on Twitter for days, with over 17 million tweets under his name. This feat made him the most trending Bigg Boss contestant in the history of the show, beating Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin.

