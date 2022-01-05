Umar Riaz's Father Requests Bigg Boss To Be 'Fair' To His Son

Bigg Boss 15 is throwing up new twists and turns every day as the show is heading for its final phase. Umar Riaz got into a physical fight with his fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal in the recent episode. Now, the viewers are speculating that he might get evicted for the act. In the light of this incident, Umar’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has made an appeal to Bigg Boss for fair treatment to his son.

Riyaz Ahmed Chaudhary tweeted, “BB be fair with Umar. Yes pushing, hitting is not allowed in #Biggboss house but during task, there is always an attempt by the competitors to instigate; heated arguments or pushing doesn’t mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation.”

BB BE FAIR WITH UMAR Yes pushing ,hitting is not allowed in #Biggboss house but during task ,there is always an attempt by the competitors to insitigate leads heated arguments or pushing does,nt mean violation as Biggboss always repeats play task with motivation @ColorsTV— Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 3, 2022

Recently, four ‘challengers’ — Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, Vishal Singh and Munmun Dutta— entered the house and they gave a task to the inmates. During the task Pratik and Umar entered into a scuffle.

The fans of Umar Riaz started the trend ‘BB be fair with Umar Riaz’ on Twitter, on January 3, claiming that Pratik first pushed Umar and grabbed him by his neck. Both Pratik and Umar entered into a physical fight after Pratik threw a bucket of water at him during the Ticket to Finale task. Pratik’s fans are also demanding the eviction of Umar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What actually happens to Umar remains to be seen? However, the latest promo of Bigg Boss shared on Instagram by Colors TV indicates that Pratik could be evicted from the house for the violence. In the promo Bigg Boss is seen reprimanding Pratik and Umar for the violence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.