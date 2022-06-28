Umar Riaz’s Rumoured Girlfriend Manpreet Kaur To Join Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti?

Manpreet Kaur, winner of Love School season 4 and rumoured girlfriend of Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, is all set to appear on the popular show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Yes, you read it right. If recent reports are to be believed, Manpreet is expected to make a wild card entry in the show where already several girls are competing with each other to win singer Mika Singh’s heart.

As reported by The Times of India, Manpreet has already started shooting for the show. “Manpreet has already started shooting for the show. She will be the wild card entrant in the show. The actress seemed excited about making her entry to impress the singer,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Manpreet Kaur made an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show and won the fourth season of Love School with Sunny Cheema. However, the couple ended their relationship months after the reality show.

Earlier, it was also reported that actress Akanksha Puri has also been roped in for the show as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far. Akanksha became a popular name for playing Devi Parvati for over three years in Vighnaharta Ganesh, before quitting the show in 2020. She was also linked to Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

Meanwhile, Mika has captured several hearts with his incredible voice and made a number of people groove to his music. Some of his hit songs include Dhinka Chika, Subha Hone Na de, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and more. With this show, Mika Singh is expecting to embark on a new journey with someone special.

The show is hosted by the Indian playback singer Shaan and broadcasts from Monday to Friday on the Star Bharat Channel. Several guests including Kapil Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Daler Mehndi, Karan Wahi, Divyanka Tripathi and others have already appeared on the show to support the singer. .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.