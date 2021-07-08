UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sends Condolences to Dilip Kumar's Family, Fans

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of Bollywood star Dilip Kumar who had an international following. “We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In a sign of Kumar’s sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor’s death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The 98-year-old actor’s fandom spread across the world, beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Kumar, who was born in pre-Independence Peshawar that is now in Pakistan, starred in over 60 films during his 54-year movie career and also produced movies.

He died on Wednesday in Mumbai. The ‘Kohinoor’ of Indian Cinema, was laid to rest in a suburban cemetery amid full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Dilip Kumar’s body was kept at his Bandra home a few hours for people to pay their last respects even as huge crowds assembled outside to catch a glimpse of the legendary star before his final journey.

Among those who visited and condoled his wife Saira Banu Khan were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Johny Lever, and Anupam Kher.

