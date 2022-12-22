Un Siripini to Kadhal Konjam, A Look at Andrea Jeremiah’s Best Songs

Andrea Jeremiah is an actress, playback singer, and musician. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the Tamil language action thriller film Pachaikili Muthucharam. The film received positive reviews from critics. Later, she also appeared in many popular movies like Annayaum Rasoolum, Vishwaroopam, Tadakha, Loham, Taramani, Avai, Aranmanai 3 and many more.

In 2005, the actress forayed into singing. She has sung several popular songs for Harris Jayaraj, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander, Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad, and G.V. Prakash Kumar. She has also received several nominations at Filmfare and Vijay Awards. Today, look at the super hit Tamil song list of Andrea Jeremiah.

Un Siripini: Un Siripini from the movie Pachaikili Muthucharam, starring Sarath Kumar and Jyothika in the lead role is a huge hit. This is a romantic groove song. Harris Jayaraj gave the music for the song while the lyrics are penned by Thamarai.

Kadhal Konjam: Kadhal Konjam from the same movie is also a super hit song. This song has 809,713 views on Youtube. The song is sung by Naresh Iyer.

Un Mela Aasadhaan: Un Mela Aasadhaan from the Movie Aayirathil Oruvan was a success too. The movie is directed by Selvarghavan and stars Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah, Reema Sen, and Parthiban in lead roles. The music for this film is given by G.V. Prakash Kumar while it is sung by Dhanush, Aishwarya R Dhanush & Andrea Jeremiah and Selvaraghavan gave the lyrics.

Unnai Kaanadhu Naan: The Unnai Kaanadhu Naan song from Vishwaroopam was a huge hit and garnered 28,392,179 views on Youtube. The music is given by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Sengaandhale: Sengaandhale from Aranmanai 3 was a huge success. The movie featured Arya and Raashi Khanna as the main leads. The movie is directed by Sundar C. while its music is composed by C.Sathya. The melodious song received 15,955,484 views on Youtube.

