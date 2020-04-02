Lockdown: Unable to Arrange Fresh Flowers for Pratyusha Banerjee's Death Anniversary, Parents Make Their Own Garland

Actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who became popular as Anandi in the TV serial Balika Vadhu, was found dead in her apartment in Goregaon, Mumbai, on April 1, 2016. Four years later her parents are still fighting to get justice for their daughter. Rahul Raj Singh who was her boyfriend has been booked for abetting her suicide.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Pratyusha’s father revealed that he was unable to find a garland to put on her photo due to the lockdown. He said, “To tell you the truth, I couldn’t get flowers or garland for a long time outside my building which otherwise, I get easily. After a long time, I managed to get a few flowers and I myself made a mala of it”.

This, however, is not a bigger disappointment for the aged couple in comparison to the progress of the case. “You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway,” he added.

Three months after the actor’s death, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, her Balika Vadhu co-star Shashank Vyas took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message on her death anniversary. In his Instagram story, the actor shared a picture of Pratyusha and wrote, “Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear”.



