Here's Why Salman Khan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Tiger 3 Set Has Been Dismantled

The shoot of the film Tiger 3 is frequently getting postponed for various reasons. Earlier, it was all set to go on floors in March this year, but it got disrupted when Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who plays the lead role in the film, tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, the Maharashtra government announced a complete lockdown due to a rapidly spreading infection.

The makers of the Tiger franchise have been waiting for more than a month now for the shoot to resume. However, with the curfew extended till June 15, makers have no clarity on when the shoot will begin and have dismantled the set in Mumbai.

The filmmakers decided to break the huge set as maintaining outdoor structures incurred a huge cost. A source close to the film told a news portal that Aditya Chopra felt rebuilding a set would be more pocket-friendly whenever the work starts. Earlier the set, erected in the SRPF ground in Goregaon, was partially damaged when Cyclone Tauktae affected various parts of the state.

Even if the state government gives a green signal in mid-June, studios will be cautious about shooting. Tiger 3 has about 300 crew members and as a precaution, Aditya has decided to only resume the work when all the members of the unit are vaccinated, revealed a source.

The makers are also gathering information about the protocols of the countries that will be part of the Tiger 3 and will zero in on the locations in some time, told the source. At present, Europe has started opening its border to passengers who have been fully vaccinated. The filmmakers are planning to shoot the Europe segments after August.

Apart from Katrina, the movie stars Salman Khan in the lead. Emraan Hashmi will also feature in the film who will play the role of an ISI agent.

