Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
Singer Neha Kakkar is going through a rough phase post her break-up with actor Himansh Kohli.
Singer Neha Kakkar is going through a rough phase post her break-up with actor Himansh Kohli. Reportedly, on the sets of a dance reality show, Neha couldn't hold herself back and broke down during a performance.
Watching the contestants perform on her Maahi Ve, the dancers presented a love triangle between Devdas, Paro and Chandramukhi. After the performance was over, the singer mentioned that being happy is very important. She added that after all she has gone through, she won’t fall in love again.
Earlier speaking to Dainik Bhaskar Neha opened up about her break-up with the actor saying that she dedicated her energy to an undeserving person and now she's not open to love again. The portal quoted Neha as saying, "Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.” However, she has moved on in life and is in a happy space.
Neha and Himansh had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways. The speculations of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media after apparently, the two made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.
Catch the amazing performance of Devika and Aishwarya that left Neha Kakkar emotional. Watch why she was left in tears on #SuperDancerChapter3, this weekend at 8 PM.
