Unaffected by Fake Wedding Card, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Make the Most of Their London Vacay

One of the most adorable love buds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in London. Both the actors were recently seen in a picture where they posed with a fan. The picture has surfaced online and is creating buzz among the fans and followers of the actors. It comes after a fake wedding invite of Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media. Alia, however, confirmed it was a fake.

In the viral picture, Alia and Ranbir look fresh and cheerful. While the Kalank actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt, Ranbir sports a gray body-hugging t-shirt and beanie cap.

In another picture, Alia opted for a long pink fur coat, whereas her beau Ranbir is seen decked in a blue t-shirt, brown jacket and denim trouser.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon start the next leg of shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will be shot in Manali. It is the first film in which they will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and S S Rajamouli's RRR in her kitty.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Shamshera where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

