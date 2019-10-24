Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Unaffected by Fake Wedding Card, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Make the Most of Their London Vacay

One of the most adorable love buds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in London.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unaffected by Fake Wedding Card, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Make the Most of Their London Vacay
(Image: Yogen Shah)

One of the most adorable love buds of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in London. Both the actors were recently seen in a picture where they posed with a fan. The picture has surfaced online and is creating buzz among the fans and followers of the actors. It comes after a fake wedding invite of Alia and Ranbir went viral on social media. Alia, however, confirmed it was a fake.

In the viral picture, Alia and Ranbir look fresh and cheerful. While the Kalank actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt, Ranbir sports a gray body-hugging t-shirt and beanie cap.

In another picture, Alia opted for a long pink fur coat, whereas her beau Ranbir is seen decked in a blue t-shirt, brown jacket and denim trouser.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon start the next leg of shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will be shot in Manali. It is the first film in which they will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and S S Rajamouli's RRR in her kitty.

Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Shamshera where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram