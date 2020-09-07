Unbelievable! Tiger Shroff Announces Debut as Singer, Disha Patani Cheers for Him

After wowing audiences with his dancing and action skills, Tiger Shroff is all set to steal hearts as a singer now. The actor has been working on his debut song during the lockdown, and will soon be releasing the track.

Much to the delight of his fans, the actor announced his debut as a singer with a motion poster of the song titled 'Unbelievable'.

Announcing the news and giving us a glimpse of the song, Tiger wrote, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon 😊❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon."

Disha Patani was one of the first to comment on his post, dropping multiple clap emojis.

The motion poster shows Tiger holding the stage with a catchy tune as its background. The song 'Unbelievable' has been conceptualised during the lockdown by the actor. The track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra has directed the track, Paresh has done the choreography. Unbelievable is produced by Big Bang Music and will see Tiger dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time. The teaser of the song will be out soon.