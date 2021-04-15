Unconditional Love by the LGBTQ Community Made Me Feel Truly Special: Rubina Dilaik

For over 4 years Rubina Dilaik played the lead role in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which highlights the struggles and lives of the LGBTQ community. So, when she decided to take a break from the show fans were naturally disappointed to see her go.

After recently having emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina has made a grand comeback on Shakti, which has not only left her fans ecstatic, but key members of the LGBTQ community themselves are very happy to see Rubina back on the show.

To make her comeback a special one, members of the LGBTQ community associated with Shakti got together on the first day of her shoot to warmly welcome Rubina with a token of appreciation and a cake cutting celebration which truly left the actress speechless.

Recalling those special moments spent with key LGBTQ members on her first day of shoot, Rubina said, “This sweet and special celebration by key members of the LGBTQ community associated with our show along with a bunch of others in their circle was an extremely heartwarming gesture planned by them. They were aware of me coming back to the show and were in fact happiest upon hearing the news. One of them even told me that they were sure ‘ki mein hi wapas aane wali hoon aur sabkuch acha chalne wala hai’, which truly touched my heart. Their association’s president even came by to felicitate and welcome me with a lovely gift and mini cake cutting celebration which was an absolute honour. To see the immense faith and trust they have in me, and the unconditional love that was given to me by the LGBTQ community on my first day back on Shakti made me feel truly special."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here