Undekhi Director Ashish R Shukla On Nepotism: Have Seen Insiders Who Are Humble, Outsiders With Attitude

Ashish R Shukla, whose latest release Undekhi, a crime-thriller web-series has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike, opened up about the raging insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood. The director said that he believes that talented people get opportunities in the industry.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said that there is nothing called an insider or outsider. "When the film industry was made in 1930s-40s, all from Prithviraj Kapoor, Dileep Kumar to BR Chopra were outsiders. Every time an outsider comes and finds success, he brings his child or other family members in the industry. Priyanka Chopra was an outsider, now her sister is also here."

He further said that every person who sets up his shop wants his children to inherit it. He also said that this happens in every business and not only in Bollywood.

He added, he has seen many star kids who are talented and humble and there are also outsiders who are arrogant and have attitude. Only those who are humble and talented are making progress. There are also star kids who consider themselves artists and feel they don’t need to upgrade themselves and flop.

He gave the example of Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee from Paatal Lok, who aren't insiders. He said that if nepotistic films are being made, it is because people are watching them. If people want to save someone's career, they should have watched the actor's films that flopped, he said. He also said that no one has the time and money to willingly destroy someone's career.

Undekhi starred Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Abhishek Chauhan, Apeksha Porwal, Surya Sharma among others. It has been renewed for a second season.