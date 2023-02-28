Action has always been the most loved genre of all time. Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a film that’s high on action and has raised the excitement bar and has audiences waiting to watch the story of the Great Arkeshwara. The makers organised a grand launch for the unveiling of their dance number, Main Toh Chali Chali, followed by a musical night by Guru Kiran.

The lyrical song was unveiled in the presence of the star cast, Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran and Shivaraj Kumar, along with producer Anand Pandit and co-producer Alankar Pandian at Shidlagatta Junior College in Bangalore on a Sunday evening. More than 1.5 lakh people were seen hooting and dancing to the tunes of Main Toh Chali Chali. Underworld Ka Kabzaa is all set to have a pan-India release on the 17th of March, 2023.

The foot-tapping lyrical number features Tanya Hope along with Upendera Rao. Main Toh Chali Chali is a celebration of Arkeshwara’s mighty powers and is choreographed by Jaani Master, who is known for giving iconic moves with songs like Ra Ra Rakkamma. ‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ is sung by Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G Rao. The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmad.

Speaking about the grand evening, Anand Pandit shared, “Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a very special film for me as it marks my first project in the South Industry. My idea has always been to capture the Indian Cinema and showcase the different cultures of our Motherland. With Underworld Ka Kabzaa receiving such positive response for its teaser and now the songs as well, I am sure the film will leave a strong impact on the minds of the people.”

Main Toh Chali Chali marks Tanya and Upendra’s second collaboration after Home Minister. Now, with this sizzling dance number, fans are really looking forward to unfolding their chemistry onscreen.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru. The upcoming mafia thriller is all set to release on March 17, 2023.

