Home » News » Movies » Underworld Ka Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Opens Up About Working With Chinni Prakash
1-MIN READ

Underworld Ka Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Opens Up About Working With Chinni Prakash

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 16:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Shriya Saran stars in Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

Shriya Saran who will be next seen in Underworld Ka Kabzaa recently opened up about working with choreographer Chinni Prakash in the film.

Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its catchy tunes and gripping teaser. Being an R. Chandru film, audiences can expect action, love, and full-on entertainment with Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

The makers have left no stone unturned to make it a massy movie. Be it their songs, stunt sequences, or their dance number. Chinni Prakash who is known for giving iconic dance steps to his actors has choreographed the songs on underworld ka Kabzaa.

Speaking about the mastero, Shriya Saran shared, ““I am a trained Kathak dancer and after 2 hours of practice and 3 days of the shoot we were done with the song and I truly enjoyed the choreography of Chini Sir.”

The actor further shares, “Chinni Prakesh sir is a legend. From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan everyone has that one signature move that has been choreographed by him. When I heard that Chinni sir will be choreographing me for Namaami Namaami, I was very excited and nervous at the same time to be under his guidance. But I am really happy that the audience loved my performance in the song. It felt like I’ve made my Guru proud.”

Underworld Ka Kabzaa features Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and will have a Pan-India release on the 17th of March, 2023.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. shriya saran
