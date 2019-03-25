LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Netflix Film

'Unicorn Store' isBrie Larson and Samuel L Jackson's fourth feature film together after 'Captain Marvel', 'Farce of the Penguins' and 'Kong: Skull Island'.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Netflix Film
Image: Twitter User
Loading...
After conquering hearts with their 'buddy' chemistry in the recent Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson will be coming together for a Netflix film titled Unicorn Store. Directed by the actress herself, the film is set to premiere on April 5 on the streaming giant.

In the trailer of Unicorn Store, we see that Brie, who essays the role of an aspiring painter Kit, is kicked out of an art school and lands a temporary job at a PR firm. Trapped in a place where she is unlike herself, Kit receives a mysterious envelope that leads her to 'The Store', run by 'The Salesman', played by Jackson who we see dressed in shiny-pink-suit.

The Salesman is selling utopia, anything that Kit needs, and as it turns out, all she ever wanted was a unicorn. Struggling with maturity issues, in the eyes of her parents, Kit insists that she will build a shelter to house the unicorn. Lent by a little love, inspiration, positivity and affirmation by The Salesman, can Kit confront her direction-less life? Will there be any magic or The Salesman is just a metaphorical, mystical being, is what the film sets out to unfold.

Bradley Whitford, Karan Soni and Joan Cusack feature as Kit's family. Unicorn Store is Brie's first credit as a director of a feature film. She has earlier directed two short films-- Weighting (2013) and The Arm (2012). The film will also mark the fourth time collaboration of Jackson and Brie together. Before this they were seen together in Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island and animated film Farce of the Penguins together.

Watch Netflix's Unicorn Store trailer here:



Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram