'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Netflix Film

After conquering hearts with their 'buddy' chemistry in the recent Marvel superhero film Captain Marvel, Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson will be coming together for a Netflix film titled Unicorn Store. Directed by the actress herself, the film is set to premiere on April 5 on the streaming giant.In the trailer of Unicorn Store, we see that Brie, who essays the role of an aspiring painter Kit, is kicked out of an art school and lands a temporary job at a PR firm. Trapped in a place where she is unlike herself, Kit receives a mysterious envelope that leads her to 'The Store', run by 'The Salesman', played by Jackson who we see dressed in shiny-pink-suit.The Salesman is selling utopia, anything that Kit needs, and as it turns out, all she ever wanted was a unicorn. Struggling with maturity issues, in the eyes of her parents, Kit insists that she will build a shelter to house the unicorn. Lent by a little love, inspiration, positivity and affirmation by The Salesman, can Kit confront her direction-less life? Will there be any magic or The Salesman is just a metaphorical, mystical being, is what the film sets out to unfold.Bradley Whitford, Karan Soni and Joan Cusack feature as Kit's family. Unicorn Store is Brie's first credit as a director of a feature film. She has earlier directed two short films-- Weighting (2013) and The Arm (2012). The film will also mark the fourth time collaboration of Jackson and Brie together. Before this they were seen together in Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island and animated film Farce of the Penguins together.Watch Netflix's Unicorn Store trailer here: