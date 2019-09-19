Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified person was found in a shed, reportedly in the agriculture land belonging to actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, late Wednesday night. Police suspect that the death could have taken place around six months ago and they have initiated the probe.

According to the Cyberabad police, it is an unused agricultural land at Papireddyguda village, under the Keshampet police limits. The police said that land, spanning around 40 acres, was purchased by the popular Telugu actor and was left unused for a long time. Akkineni Amala, the wife of the Telugu superstar, had visited the land recently, in the first week of September.

On Wednesday, reportedly some farm labourers who were carrying out agricultural work sensed foul-smell being emitted from a shed located on the land. When they checked, a decomposed body of a male was found inside the shed. The workers alerted the Keshampet police, who inspected the scene with clues team and a dog squad.

The police have reportedly filed a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC on Thursday.

Recently, the Telugu superstar made news as he ringed in his 60th birthday on August 29. The Manmadhudu actor chose Ibiza Island in Spain to celebrate his special day with family Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil, and some of his close friends.

On the work front, the 60-year-old actor is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3. He was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, pairing opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

