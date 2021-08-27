Netizens Troll The Empire for 'Glorifying Babur'

Soon after the online streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar premiered the web series, “The Empire", on Friday, users on Twitter started a trend #UninstallHotstar to express their disapproval of the content shown in the epic period action drama.

Created by the national award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the epic period-action-drama traces the story of an empire from the valley of Ferghana to Samarkhand and beyond. The web series is based on Alex Rutherford’s popular fictional account of the history, “Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North."

On Friday afternoon, #UninstallHotstar became the top trend on Twitter as users alleged that the makers of “The Empire" have “glorified the Islamic invader Babur” in the web series.

According to media reports, the streaming platform’s grievance officer has rejected the grievance complaints against “The Empire", stating that the series does not glorify Babur. Angered by this, a section of social media users expressed their displeasure by trending #UninstallHotstar.

Here are some of the reactions:

I don't want to glorify a barbaric person.Har Har Mahadev#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/yDFxFb9O12 — Divyank Joshi (@divyankjoshi) August 27, 2021

#UninstallHotstarAll Indian must understand, we can’t glorify murderer and looter in the name of secularism. Indian history should be taught as it is. Our young generation needs to know the reality of Mughals and other invader.— UnReserved Indian (@UnReservDIndian) August 27, 2021

#UninstallHotstarNow it's Loud and Clear message to hotstar Netflix and movie sponsors if you will promote to Bollywood mafiya and Nepotism Franchises , we will not support you we will boycott you . #UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/aVa3QFpIsk — Sanvikha (@Sanvikha2) August 27, 2021

The trailer of ‘The Empire’ was released on August 7. The web series is a monumental period adventure drama that traces the origins of a dynasty. The series shows the incredible journey of a young king, who faces several challenges from his brutal enemies threatening his destiny and throne. The king fights for his survival.

‘The Empire’ is an 8-episode series, shot in many locations in India and Uzbekistan. The show is full of epic scenes from battlegrounds, huge forts, and vast landscapes.

The Empire, which has been mounted on a big scale, features Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal and Dino Morea among others in major roles. The show is produced by two sisters of Nikhil Advani — Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani — under Emmay Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here