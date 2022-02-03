CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Union Budget 2022: Rajkummar Rao Thanks Finance Minister For Mentioning Mental Health

Rajkummar Rao is considered one of the most notable and loved actors in Bollywood.

People suffering from various mental stressors or other problems will be counselled through teleconference.

Entertainment Bureau

Bollwood actor Rajkummar Rao has expressed happiness over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on mental health during the Budget 2022 speech.

In her speech, she said, “The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health Programme will be launched." Along with this, she added that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bangalore will provide tech support for the mental health programme."

Äs part of the initiative, it is believed that people suffering from various mental issues will be counselled through teleconference.

Presenting the Budget 2022 on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said that the government is devoted to empowering the youth, women, and lower sections of society.

He has appeared in many successful films, and his latest venture is Badhai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar as Suman in the lead role. The film again brings light to a social issue — homosexuality — with a lighthearted approach. Rao will be playing the role of a policeman, whereas Bhumi will be seen as a PT teacher.

Presently, Rajkummar Rao is promoting his upcoming film, which is all set for its theatrical release on February 11.



first published:February 03, 2022, 16:16 IST