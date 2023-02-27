Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who was visiting Telangana, met Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna on Sunday. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister met Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi honoured Anurag Thakur with a shawl.

Nagarjuna along with famous producer Allu Aravind were also present on the occasion. Thakur also discussed the issues the south film industry is facing at present.

Chiranjeevi shared the photos of the meeting on social media. The megastar in his tweet thanked Anurag Thakur for taking out time to visit his place.

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Thank you dear Anurag Thakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother Nagarjuna, about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making."

Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making! pic.twitter.com/Bm6bjvHT39 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 27, 2023

Anurag Thakur is said to be in regular touch with Chiranjeevi since he presented the actor, Film Personality Of The Year award at the International Film Festival Of India, which was held in November last year.

The Union Minister congratulated Chiranjeevi saying that he has an illustrious career in the film industry for almost four decades with over 150 films as an actor, and producer. Anurag Thakur noted that Chiranjeevi is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema and has given incredible performances in the south film industry.

Wonderful being at your home in Hyderabad Sh @KChiruTweets and also meeting @iamnagarjuna & Sh Allu Aravind.Grateful for your insights into the world of cinema; your plans ahead and how we can make this the content century for India!Your art has inspired millions globally! pic.twitter.com/XQXHXYek6M — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 27, 2023

On the work front, after the box office success of his latest release Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi is currently focusing on his next films. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Bhola Shankar.

This movie is a remake of the Tamil super hit film Vedalam. The Telugu-action drama film is being directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banners of AK Entertainment. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Currently, the shooting of this film is going on at a fast pace. The filmmakers have decided to release the movie on May 12.

