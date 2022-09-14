Union Minister Rajnath Singh To Meet Prabhas, His Family After Krishnam Raju’s Demise

Prabhas’ uncle and actor-politician Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 due to a prolonged illness. He died while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital. Krishnam Raju was considered the king of the Telugu film industry. He was 83 when he breathed his last. Now, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Prabhas and his family. According to BJP sources, the Union Minister will arrive at Prabhas’ house on the morning of September 16. Along with Prabhas, Rajnath Singh will also meet Krishnam Raju’s family members on behalf of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of Krishnam Raju. Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Shocked by the demise of Legendary Actor and former MP, Krishnam Raju garu. He will be remembered for his excellent performances in several Telugu films. He had a wonderful and magnanimous personality. My condolences to Prabhas, his entire family and his admirers. Om Shanti.”

Shocked by the demise of Legendary Actor and former MP, Krishnam Raju garu. He will be remembered for his excellent performances in several Telugu films. He had a wonderful and magnanimous personality. My condolences to Prabhas, his entire family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju’s funeral took place on Monday and many film celebrities were seen attending it. From Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi, all were seen consoling Prabhas, who was seen getting teary-eyed at the funeral. Many celebrities condoled the demise of Krishnam Raju and took to social media to speak about him and his personality.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. Despite various promotions, interviews and media interactions, the film failed miserably at the box office. It was released in five languages and had Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The actor will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Spirit. Prabhas also has Adipurush in which he will be seen in the role of Lord Ram. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in key roles. Prabhas also has Project K in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone.

