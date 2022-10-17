'Unique Off-Screen Personality': Ram Charan Heaps Praises on Actor Vishwak Sen

Telugu actor Ram Charan has cemented a place for himself in the hearts of millions of fans with his spectacular acting in films like Rangasthalam, Magadheera, and Vinaya Vidheya Rama to list a few. He received tremendous applause for his latest epic action-drama RRR. The actor was recently invited as a chief guest at the pre-release event of actor Vishwak Sen’s upcoming romantic-comedy flick Ori Devuda.

During the event, Ram Charan heaped praises on Vishwak, lauding the young actor for his strong personality. Drawing similarities with legendary actors like his own father, Chiranjeevi, and Rajnikanth, Ram Charan admitted that their personalities were the reason why fans admired them.

“Iconic superstars are those who get a place in the hearts of people irrespective of hits or flops. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan are examples. Their personality is the reason why people love them. Vishwak Sen also has a unique off-screen personality,” he spoke while addressing the crowd.

“I graced as the guest for the Uppena function here. The film became a super hit. I hope ‘Ori Devuda’ repeats the same magic,” wished Ram.

The Acharya actor further added that Vishwak was a man of his word. He would stick by his word, whether it was good or bad. “To stand up for what one believes in, for one’s neighbours, for one’s friends is a great achievement,” he said. Ram also called himself a big fan of Vishwak, not only for his films but more so because of his personality.

Speaking about actress Mithila Palkar, who also stars in the film Ori Devuda, Ram confessed that he and his wife Upasana are great fans of Mithila’s work. He even admitted to watching Milthila’s web show Little Things with his wife. In his speech, Ram revealed that actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s character in the Ori Devuda film was also quite impactful. He concluded by wishing good luck to the entire team of the movie.

Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Ori Devuda is produced under the banners of PVP Cinema & Sri Venkateswara Creations. Ori Devuda is slated to hit the theatres on October 21 this year.

