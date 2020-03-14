English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Unit of TV Show Choti Sarrdaarni Celebrates 200 Episodes

Mehar's character has been a life-changing one said Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the show completes 200 episodes.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
The popular soap Choti Sarrdaarni has completed 200 episodes, and the cast and crew celebrated the achievement by cutting a special cake.

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who plays Mehar, said: "It feels like yesterday that we started shooting for the show and here we are celebrating a milestone. It has been a great journey and I would like to thank all my fans and audience for their incessant support."

She added: "Mehar's character has been a life-changing one for me and I have been fortunate to have such supportive co-stars to work with."

"We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who has always been supportive and have appreciated our hard work. The journey so far would have been impossible without their appreciation and love. I am delighted to be associated with a show like Choti Sarrdaarni and look forward to a joyous ride ahead," said Avinesh Rekhi, who plays Sarabjit in the Colors TV show.

