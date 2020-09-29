Unity is Our Strength, Posts Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister as She Waits for AIIMS Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Kirti, who has been vocal in seeking justice for her late brother took to Twitter on Monday and urged fans to stay united. “Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength!,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet comes at a time when Sushant's fans are getting impatient while waiting for some solid information from the CBI and AIIMS. Recently, the hashtag 'AIIMS Be Fair With SSR Report' was also trending on Twitter. Shweta had shared that too.

Meanwhile, alleging delay into the probe of Sushant's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday sought to know the status of the CBI probe, more than six weeks after it took up the investigation.

"We eagerly want to know... Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out," Deshmukh told media persons.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had also tweeted from his unverified account on Friday citing a delay in the CBI probe.

"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," Singh had tweeted.

In response to the same, CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, "The CBI is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date."