Unknown Facts About Villains of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a blockbuster hit not just for its amazing story or the outstanding performances of the lead actors but also for its engaging dialogues and catchy music. The film’s music and some popular dialogues are trending on the internet.

As much as all the protagonist characters are interesting in the film, here are a few interesting facts about the actors who played the negative roles in the film.

Jolly Reddy- Dhananjay

Everyone remembers Jolly Reddy’s character in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Actor Dhananjay played this strong and reckless character. Dhananjay is a well-known actor, lyricist and film producer. He is known for his work in Kannada films. He made his debut in 2013 with Director’s Special, for which he even won the best actor debut award at the 3rd SIIMA Award.

Jakka Reddy- Sanmukh

Sanmukh has played the role of Jakka Reddy in the film and is the elder brother of Jolly Reddy. He has been shown to be the intellectual of all the three brothers. He handles all the business of illegal export of red sandalwood. In the film, his character has been portrayed as of a calm and sensible person. Sanmukh was born in Visakhapatnam. He is predominately active in the Telugu film industry for the last several years.

Konda Reddy- Ajay Ghosh

Konda Reddy is the eldest and perilous of all three brothers. The role is played by actor Ajay Ghosh. The actor has earned a name for himself via Malayalam films. He began his acting career in 2004. In 2010, he also worked in Bhojpuri films.

Mangalam Sreenu- Sunil

Among aforementioned all three negative characters, Mangalam Sheenu is the father of all. The role of Mangalam Sheenu is played by actor Sunil. Sunil has played the role of a dreaded villain in Pushpa but he is also a comedian for the Telugu audience.

Dakshayani- Anasuiya Bharadwaj

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj played the role of Sreenu’s wife in the movie. Anasuya has done complete justice to the character. Her style and on-screen performance are being highly appreciated by the audience. Anasuiya is a well-known anchor of the Telugu entertainment industry. She has hosted several TV shows and events.

