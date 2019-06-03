Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Unlike Russia, Elton John's Biopic Rocketman Not Censored in India, Given 'A' Certificate

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, his famed song-writing partner.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Unlike Russia, Elton John's Biopic Rocketman Not Censored in India, Given 'A' Certificate
Taron Egerton (left) and Jamie Bell. (Image: Instagram/Rocketman)
Loading...
Legendary English singer Elton John's biopic Rocketman, scenes from which were cut out for a preview in Russia, has released in India without any excisions.

The film, which is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, received the censor certificate without any cuts. It was certified on May 29 and got an 'A' certificate for release on May 31. 

"This movie is about when I started to become famous. It was an extraordinary and surreal time, and that's how I wanted the film to be," John said in a statement. 

Described as an "epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years", the film follows the journey of his transformation from a shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into an international superstar. 

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed song-writing partner. According to Fletcher, the idea "was to create something that would genuinely explode off the screen, a riotous joy-ride of imagination, celebration and drama".



Though the film has had a smooth sailing in India, Russian movie distributors have censored Rocketman and excluded several scenes showing gay sex and affection—a move which has been denounced by the singer as well as the makers of the movie. 

They issued a joint statement, saying, "We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.

"We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world," they added.

As per a report in people.com, a spokesperson for Central Partnership, the film's Russian distributor confirmed to news agency TASS that the film had "been modified to make it comply with Russian law".

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram