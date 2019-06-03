Unlike Russia, Elton John's Biopic Rocketman Not Censored in India, Given 'A' Certificate

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Unlike Russia, Elton John's Biopic Rocketman Not Censored in India, Given 'A' Certificate
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, his famed song-writing partner.
Taron Egerton (left) and Jamie Bell. (Image: Instagram/Rocketman)
Loading...
Legendary English singer Elton John's biopic Rocketman, scenes from which were cut out for a preview in Russia, has released in India without any excisions.
The film, which is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, received the censor certificate without any cuts. It was certified on May 29 and got an 'A' certificate for release on May 31.
"This movie is about when I started to become famous. It was an extraordinary and surreal time, and that's how I wanted the film to be," John said in a statement.
Described as an "epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years", the film follows the journey of his transformation from a shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into an international superstar.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed song-writing partner. According to Fletcher, the idea "was to create something that would genuinely explode off the screen, a riotous joy-ride of imagination, celebration and drama".
Though the film has had a smooth sailing in India, Russian movie distributors have censored Rocketman and excluded several scenes showing gay sex and affection—a move which has been denounced by the singer as well as the makers of the movie.
They issued a joint statement, saying, "We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.
"We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world," they added.
As per a report in people.com, a spokesperson for Central Partnership, the film's Russian distributor confirmed to news agency TASS that the film had "been modified to make it comply with Russian law".
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The film, which is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, received the censor certificate without any cuts. It was certified on May 29 and got an 'A' certificate for release on May 31.
"This movie is about when I started to become famous. It was an extraordinary and surreal time, and that's how I wanted the film to be," John said in a statement.
Described as an "epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years", the film follows the journey of his transformation from a shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into an international superstar.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed song-writing partner. According to Fletcher, the idea "was to create something that would genuinely explode off the screen, a riotous joy-ride of imagination, celebration and drama".
Though the film has had a smooth sailing in India, Russian movie distributors have censored Rocketman and excluded several scenes showing gay sex and affection—a move which has been denounced by the singer as well as the makers of the movie.
They issued a joint statement, saying, "We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.
"We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world," they added.
As per a report in people.com, a spokesperson for Central Partnership, the film's Russian distributor confirmed to news agency TASS that the film had "been modified to make it comply with Russian law".
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Isuzu Mu-X Road Test Review – Worth a Second Look
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results