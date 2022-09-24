Unlike Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Allow Phones At Their Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to the knot next month. The actors, who have been dating for a while now, are yet to announce the news of their wedding individually but reports are doing the rounds revealing their plans for the wedding. The latest report reveals that Richa and Ali are not going down the path of banning phones at their wedding.

In the past few years, several Bollywood stars have opted for no-phone policies at their wedding. These include Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas. However, steering away from the trend, Ali and Richa want their guests to enjoy their wedding with no prohibition. They want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease.

Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”. The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

Earlier this week, the couple’s quirky wedding card surfaced online. The wedding card is small like a matchbox and the sketches of the couple stole the show. The card is designed in a retro 90s image on a matchbox that reads, “Couple Matches.” The couple’s sketches were unique as both of them were riding cycles in traditional garbs.

Puneet Gupta, the Founder of Puneet Gupta Invitations, who is credited for the quirky art said, “Richa and Ali have a Bollywood-inspired love story and this is what they wanted to reflect in the card too.” Puneet said that the duo have pre-booked the company ever since they thought of marriage.

It is said that the couple’s wedding festivities are likely to begin on September 30.

