Unlock 2.0: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Keeps It Casual As He Steps Out Of Home

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently spotted outside an ATM in Versova, Mumbai. Sidharth, who has been quite active on social media during the lockdown, was wearing a grey t-shirt that read "Get It Together." The actor teamed the uber-cool t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

Sidharth completed his look by sporting flip-flops in shades of brown. As per Spotboye, the flip-flops worn by the actor for the outing belong to an international brand, Reef, and the price of these comfy pair of footwear is 65 dollars, which is approximately equal to 4,856 INR.

Take a look:

Sidharth enjoys an amazing fan following across the country. After participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth earned a fandom that has been quite strong and they are always rooting for him. From making him trend worldwide to praising him for his deeds, his fans always make sure to keep him in the news.

In March, Sidharth featured in the song Bhula dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends.