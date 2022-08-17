Unni Mukundan Shares First Look of Puliyaattam: The Tale of a Tiger

Actor Unni Mukundan has shared the first look poster of the upcoming film Puliyaattam: The Tale of a Tiger. Unni also extended his best wishes to actors Mitun M Das and Sudheer Karamana. Puliyaattam’s writer and director Santhosh Kallatt was also thanked in this post.

Mitun thanked Unni for this kind gesture, while others extended their heartiest wishes to the film’s cast and crew. A user expressed his pleasure in being a small part of Puliyaattam.

Saju Abdulkhader, Anand Menon, Rajesh Marath and Biju M have produced this film under the banner Seven Masters Production. Rafeeq Ahammed has penned lyrics set to music by Vineesh Mani. Rasheed Ahammed has handled the photography.

Suma Devi, Deepu Navaikulam, Jayaraj Mithra, Binchu Jacob and other actors are associated with this film. The shooting of Puliyaattam was recently completed in Kollengode, Palakkad district. Its title poster was shared by various renowned actors from the Malayalam film industry.

Puliyaattam’s name implies Pulikali -Tiger Dance. Pulikali the Tiger Dance has been celebrated in Kerala for 200 years. On this day, hundreds of men dress as Tigers and celebrate this festival. They take out a procession through the streets of Thrissur, Kerala.

It remains to be seen how closely the film directed by Santhosh will be related to the Pulikali-Tiger Dance festival. Santhosh is making his debut in direction with this film. He was previously associated with the film Papas as a writer.

