Unni Mukundan-Starrer Malikappuram Collects Rs 40 Cr at Worldwide Box Office

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan-starrer Malikappuram is proving to be a box office success. The film was released in theatres on December 30 last year. Malikappuram has recently crossed Rs 40 crores at the worldwide box office collection. The film was reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 3.5 crores, but it has managed to bring in a huge amount of profit for its creator and the movie continues to attract viewers into its third week.

According to reports, Malikappuram has been competing well with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in Kerala. Varisu and Thunivu were two biggest Tamil Pongal releases and secured a huge number of screens in Kerala; but due to the high demand of Malikappuram, it has got new show timings.

Malikappuram is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the son of director Shashi Shankar, famous for films like Narayam, Kunhikoonan, M Butler and Mantramotiram. The movie is edited by Vishnu and is written by Abhilash Pillai, who has earlier worked on successful hit films like Patham Valavu, Night Drive, and Cadaver.

The film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Unni’s career. The movie revolves around Kalyani aka Kallu, a little girl from Panchalimedu village who is just 8 years old and has a strong desire to visit the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple. The film shows her journey and how she encounters various hurdles to achieve her desires.

Along with child artists Devanandha and Sripad, the movie also stars Saiju Kurup, Avilash Pillai, Ramesh Pisharody, Renji Panicker, and Manoj K Jain in key roles. The film is produced jointly by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media.

