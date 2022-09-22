Unni Mukundan Unveils First-Look Poster of His Next Titled Malikappuram

Unni Mukundan turned a year older today, September 22. Wishes are pouring in for the actor from all over the country. With the actor very busy with the upcoming film Malikappuram, the first look poster from the new film was released to mark the occasion. The new poster features Unni with child actors Sripath and Devananda, who are playing lead roles in the film. Holding hands, Unni and the children can be seen in matching outfits.

The shooting for the upcoming film is progressing at a brisk pace in and around Sabarimala. The film is directed by Vishnu Shashi Shankar, son of director Shashi Shankar, who is famous for films like Narayam, Kunhikoonan, Mr Butler, and Mantramotiram. Vishnu is also editing the film.

This is a film scripted by Abhilash Pillai after blockbuster hits like Patham Valavu, Night Drive, and Cadaver. Malikappuram is produced by two leading production companies in Malayalam. Anton Joseph-owned An Mega Media and Venu Kunnappilly-owned Kavya Film Company are the production partners.

The film also showcases the talents of Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharady, Sambath Ram, Sreepath and Alfie Panjikkaran are also playing the lead roles in the film.

Mallu Singh (2012) and Mamangam (2018) are the two big films that marked the turning point in Unni Mukundan’s film career.

The film tells the story of eight-year-old Kalyani and her superhero Ayyappan. Members of the Pandalam royal family visited the location during the shoot.

Vishnu Narayanan has been roped in to handle the cinematography. Ranjin Raj is composing the music and the background score to the lyrics penned by Santhosh Varma. Suresh Kollam is providing art, while Jith Payyannur is in charge of makeup and Anil Chembur is taking care of costumes. The action sequences are choreographed by Kanal Kannan.

