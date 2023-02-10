Famous Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is all set to star in his new film Gandharva Jr. The shooting of this fantasy drama movie starts today, February 10, as per reports. Pictures of Unni with the whole crew of Gandharva Jr are now making the rounds on social media. The movie will come out in 5 languages and is being made on a budget of Rs 40 crores. It is directed by Aravind Vishnu, and Praveen Prabharam and Sujin Sujathan have written the script of the film.

Most of the movies that Unni Mukundan had done previously were successful at the box office. People, thus, have high expectations from his upcoming film. Makers of Gandharva Jr told New Indian Express that the movie is a fun tale of a celestial being’s arrival and the subsequent events that take place. Unni’s previous film was Malikappuram. It was very successful and is still running houseful in cinema halls. Malikappuram is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar from February 15, as per media reports. It has been directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar.

In a recent development, the Kerala High Court on Thursday lifted the stay issued in May 2021 against further proceedings in a sexual harassment case against Unni. The Malayalam actor received the stay order from HC on May 7, 2022 and he was represented by advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor. Kidangoor is now going through a probe into the allegation that he had pocketed money from clients under the pretext of bribing judges to get favourable verdicts.

The stay order was issued after the complainant woman stated that the actor had misled the court. According to her, the case had been settled between the two parties. In 2021, while staying the proceedings in the magistrate court, the HC bench of Justice Gopinath had stated, “The learned counsel (Kidangoor) for the petitioner (actor Unni Mukundan) submits that the second respondent (the woman) informed the petitioner that she does not intend to proceed with the complaint.”

