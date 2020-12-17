'Unpaused' Gave Me Opportunity To Talk About Societal Structures Amid Pandemic, Says Nitya Mehra

Mumbai: Director Nitya Mehra, who has helmed the short “Chaand Mubarak” for Amazon’s anthology feature “Unpaused”, says the movie is a relevant commentary on the “polarised” state of society today. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world, the streamer created “Unpaused”, which is made up of five short films from noted Hindi filmmakers — Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun and Mehra.

Shot in compliance with government rules and regulations for COVID-19 , the shorts explore themes of new beginnings, search for hope and reflection on life. Mehra’s short “Chaand Mubarak” features seasoned actor Ratna Pathak Shah as a single and upper-class woman, who takes the help of a young rickshaw driver (Shardul Bhardwaj) to run errands around the city.

With “Chaand Mubarak”, Mehra said, the aim was to highlight the fault lines of class divide in the society, laid bare by the pandemic. “(Through the short) I wanted to say (what) I have been feeling a lot lately that we have never been as polarised as today or I have never seen people being as polarised as they are today.

“We are quick to judge that if a person has this certain view, then they are like that. We are a result of where we are born or what resources we have. So, you are not in a position to judge another person as your lives are not the same,” Mehra told .