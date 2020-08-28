Unseen Aspect of Suhana Khan's Personality Revealed While She Films in Quarantine

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana is giving us a glimpse into unseen aspect of her life as she films during quarantine. Suhana shared some images from her shoot time and she can be seen crying in one of the stills. Needless to say, this aspect of Suhana's life was hitherto not present for the fans.

In another still that Suhana shared from her shoot diaries, she can be seen internalising her character as she looks lost in thought. These candid moments captured on camera also give us a hint of Suhana's acting talents.

Take a look.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. Currently, she is in India amid the Covid-19 pandemic and is spending quality time with her family.

She also did a couple of photoshoots during lockdown with the help of her mother. Pictures from the mother-daughter's session went viral when they were released on social media.

View this post on Instagram my mum took these A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on May 14, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Suhana is an aspiring actress and may be launched soon in Bollywood.