Unseen BTS Video of Brahmastra Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Goes Viral

A behind-the-scene video of director Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy Brahmastra has surfaced on the internet. In the short clip, it looks like a dance sequel is being shot. On a more careful and closer look, one can also spot leading lady Alia Bhatt and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor among the crowd.

In the video, a voice, most probably of the director can be heard shouting instructions on a microphone. Alia can be then seen breaking into a dance move before the scene gets cut again. Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, the movie also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan along with other actors like Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, in important roles. The film has been co-written by Hussain Dalal and Ayan Mukerji.

The film is scheduled to release on December 4 this year in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is a biographical crime film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Utkarshini Vashishtha. The plot of the film revolves around how Gangubai is sold to a brothel by her lover and how eventually she ends up being the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

The film also stars Ajay Devgan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Raaz and Seema Phawa in important roles.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in a film titled Shamshera. The action adventure film is being directed by Karan Malhotra and is being bank rolled by the Yash Raj Films. Apart from Ranbir who plays the titular role, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will also been seen playing integral roles.

Meanwhile, Senior Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurana. The Shoojit Sircar-film is set in the city of Lucknow. The movie starred popular actors like Farrukh Jaffar, Srishti Srivastava, Vijay Raaz and Bijendra Kala in poignant roles. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie was released on Amazon Prime on June 12.