Unseen Moments of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are Breaking the Internet, Watch Video

Karisma Kapoor has turned 46 on Thursday. On the occasion of her elder sister's special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a compilation video that was put together using many adorable moments from the sisters' childhood and recent years. The special video tribute shared on social media by Kareena also features Karisma's golden years in the movie business and the time they spent together with each other's families.

Captioning the post, Kareena wrote, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor. May our morning phone chats last forever (sic)."

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in web series Mentalhood, which explores the life of a housewife, her kids and family. Kareena last made a cameo apperance in Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium in which she played the role of a London based cop.

Kareena's next is highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is headlined by Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and is remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie is slated for Christmas release later this year but may be delayed as coronavirus has put a stop on all movie shooting.

