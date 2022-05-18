Unseen Photo of Sivakarthikeyan With His Wife Aarthi Goes Viral

Many celebrities like to keep their family away from the limelight and one of them is Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan. He rarely shares photos or videos with his wife and children. The actor likes to keep his family life private. In earlier interviews he has revealed that his family is everything for him.

Sivakarthikeyan recently had his second child, son Gugan Doss. He named his son in the memory of his father. Sivakarthikeyan recently posted these details on social media. Sivakarthikeyan’s wife Aarthi Doss has not been seen at public events for a long time.

Recently, a photo of Sivakarthikeyan with his wife Aarthi has emerged on social media and it’s going viral following the release of the actor’s latest movie Don.

Long time back Sivakarthikeyan uploaded a photo with his wife and daughter on the occasion of Pongal. With the picture he wrote, “Happy Tamil Day wishes to all.” The post was loved by his fans and they shared comments appreciating the cute family photo.

Sivakarthikeyan made his debut in 2012 with the Tamil comedy film Marina. Directed by Pandiraj the movie featured Gautham, Purushoth and Oviya in pivotal roles alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The movie received good reviews and it had a good run at the box office.

Later he worked in other successful films like Kaaki Sattai, Remo, Seemaraja, Mr Local, Hero, Doctor and many more.

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release Don, which hit the screen on May 13, is written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. It is Cibi’s directorial debut. The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Actors SJ Suryah and Samithirakani are also playing pivotal roles in the film. The movie is also being appreciated for its social message, music and screenplay.

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in the upcoming movie Ayalaan. It is a comedy film directed by R Ravikumar. Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, the movie features Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles. The music of the movie is composed by AR Rahaman.

