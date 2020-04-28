MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Unseen Pic from Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Featuring Sara and Ibrahim Spells Royalty

Image courtesy: Instagram



A picture of Pataudi family from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's wedding featuring Sara, Ibrahim, Soha and Sharmila has surfaced on the Internet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Flipping through old albums, fans have found a rather endearing family picture from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's wedding. The picture has the Pataudi family posing gracefully with the married couple.

In the image, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore is seen sitting in the center holding young Ibrahim, the actor's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Towards the extreme left is Soha, posing besides her brother Saif, whereas Sara took the right corner of the frame. Kareena, dressed as the bride, is seen posing just behind her mother-in-law.

Glittering in colourful and shimmering outfits, the family looks every inch royal. Take a look at the picture:

This is not the first time that a picture from Kareena and Saif's wedding has made it's way on the internet. Earlier, a solo picture of the actress flaunting her rust-red sharara, which she inherited from her mother-in-law Sharmila, went viral.

Kareena and Saif's romance is no less than a fairytale. They fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and after dating for about four years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. In December 2016, Kareena and Saif were blessed with their son Taimur.

This was Saif's second marriage. Before Kareena, he was married to actress Amrita Singh and they have two kids from the time-- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

