This Pic from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' White Wedding is Too Adorable to Miss

Actress Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at jodhpur's Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple first exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony.

Over a year after their wedding, a picture of the couple from their white wedding is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the couple is seen sitting together and holding hands as Priyanka rests her head over Nick's shoulder. Dressed in their breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren wedding attires, the couple looks beguiling, to say the least.

The power couple who is quite popular on social media rang in their first wedding anniversary in December last year. The two expressed affection for their better halves as they wrote adorable messages for each other marking the happy occasion.

Nick shared a stunning image of Nickyanka from their Christian wedding ceremony and they can be seen holding hands and exchanging vows. The couple is surrounded by family and friends on either sides. He accompanied the image with a caption that read, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary (sic)."

Responding to Nick's wish for the couple, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed (sic)." She also shared intimate pics of the couple from the wedding.

My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋



And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. pic.twitter.com/UZgnYQZlVx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, at present, the two are quarantining together at their Lod Angeles residence.

