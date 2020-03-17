Unseen Pic of Baby Taimur Resting in His Crib is Priceless

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her debut on Instagram earlier this month, has fans hooked to her profile.

In the latest post, she has shared two photos including that of husband Saif Ali Khan and herself. The first picture shows Saif clad in a white coloured kurta pyjama reading a book in a room that looks like his study. While, it is true that the photo is quite artistic, but what really caught everyone’s attention was a photo of little Taimur that was kept on shelf.

Little Tim’s picture shows his finger in the mouth while he gazes into the camera. The photo has been put in a jet black colour frame. This unseen photo has fans in absolute awe with most of them calling it a priceless picture.

The second photo, in the same post, is of Kareena in which she can be seen hooked to her mobile phone. The post was captioned as, “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram (sic).”

The post has also got attention from her brother-in-law Kunal Khemu, who commented, ‘Caption Queen’ while good friend Amrita Arora has written, ‘Hello from the other side on the post’ in the comments section.

