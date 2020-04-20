Unseen Pic of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Surfaces on Social Media

An unseen photograph of film producer Boney Kapoor along with his late ex-wife Mona Shourie and son Arjun Kapoor has been doing the rounds on social media.

The image also features Boney’s actor-brother Anil Kapoor, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi.

The snap was clicked on Anil’s birthday in 1994. In the picture, Anil can be seen grinning ear to ear, while young Arjun is lost in thoughts.

The photograph was clicked by Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor.

“#SaturdaySpecial @anilkspoor bdsy in1994 when @azmishabana18 wore short hair and @javedjaduofficial was not yet grey, @boney.kapoor #Mona we’re together @arjunkapoor was a baby. Sab time time ki baatein hain.@kapoor .sunita not in frame coz she is clicking grp pic b4 Selfie days (sic),” read the caption.

In the year 1996, Boney and Mona had decided to part ways. Later, Mona succumbed to cancer in 2012.

On his mother’s 8th death anniversary, Arjun had penned emotional note for his mother.

Sharing a picture of himself along with sister Anshula and their mum, Arjun wrote, “I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still (sic).”

He added,"...I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brat (sic)."

