2-MIN READ

Unseen Pic of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Surfaces on Social Media

Boney Kapoor with family

Boney Kapoor with family

This throwback pic of Boney Kapoor and family will definitely leave you nostalgic.

An unseen photograph of film producer Boney Kapoor along with his late ex-wife Mona Shourie and son Arjun Kapoor has been doing the rounds on social media.

The image also features Boney’s actor-brother Anil Kapoor, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi.

The snap was clicked on Anil’s birthday in 1994. In the picture, Anil can be seen grinning ear to ear, while young Arjun is lost in thoughts.

The photograph was clicked by Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor.

“#SaturdaySpecial @anilkspoor bdsy in1994 when @azmishabana18 wore short hair and @javedjaduofficial was not yet grey, @boney.kapoor #Mona we’re together @arjunkapoor was a baby. Sab time time ki baatein hain.@kapoor .sunita not in frame coz she is clicking grp pic b4 Selfie days (sic),” read the caption.

In the year 1996, Boney and Mona had decided to part ways. Later, Mona succumbed to cancer in 2012.

On his mother’s 8th death anniversary, Arjun had penned emotional note for his mother.

Sharing a picture of himself along with sister Anshula and their mum, Arjun wrote, “I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still (sic).”

He added,"...I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brat (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life... the world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

